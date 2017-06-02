Headlines

India test fires Prithvi-II nuclear capable missile off Odisha Coast

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its defence system, India on Friday successfully test-fired the land version of the surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from Chandipur off Odisha coast.

Defence sources said that it was mounted on a Mobile Tatra transporter-erector Launcher (MTL). The indigenously built ballistic missile Prithvi-II was fired from the launching complex – III (LC-III) of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea at about 9.50 am.

They said the 9-metre-high and one-metre-thick missile, with a launch weight of 4.6 tonnes, developed by DRDO, has a strike range of up to 350 km. Powered by liquid propellant, Prithvi-II can operate with both liquid as well as solid fuel.

The missile, made from aluminum alloy and with its wings fashioned from magnesium, has been inducted into the 333-missile regiment of the Indian Army. This missile has the capability to carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg but if the same was reduced by half, the striking range could be enhanced.

It uses an inertial guidance system with good accuracy while the warhead uses a radar correlation terminal guidance system. It can hit mobile targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

