Balasore: India successfully test-fired its most lethal, 5000-kilometre range intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at the Abdul Kalam island off the Odisha coast at 9:53 am on Thursday.

Agni-V is a three-stage, solid propellant surface-to-surface missile. It is about 17-metre long and weighs over 50 tonnes.

Agni-V was successfully test-fired last time on December 26, 2016. All four previous missions have been successful.