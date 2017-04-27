Headlines

India test-fires Agni III ballistic missile from Odisha coast

Balasore: India today successfully test fired its Agni-III ballistic missile with a strike range of 3,000-5,000 km from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

The indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile was test fired from a mobile launcher at launch Pad No-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island at 9.12 am, defence sources said.

The sleek missile can travel at a speed of 3-4 miles (5-7 km) per second. It can carry a nuclear warhead of more than 250 kilograms.

The Agni-III missile is powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine. With a length of 17 metres, the missile’s diameter is 2 metres and weight is around 2200 kilograms.

