India successfully test fires Prithvi-II missile off Odisha coast

Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired Prithvi-II missile as part of a user trial by the Strategic Force Command (SFC) of the Army from launch pad-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea in Balasore district of Odisha.

The trial of the indigenously developed surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was test-fired from launching complex-3 of the ITR at 11.35 am. The missile weighs about 4,600 kg.

Prithvi-II is capable of carrying 500 to 1, 000 kilogram of traditional and nuclear warheads, powered by liquid propulsion twin engines and has state-of-the-art advanced inertial guidance system with maneuvering trajectory which makes it capable to hit its target very precisely.

The test comes after the successful trial of Agni-1 missile from Abdul Kalam Island on Tuesday.

