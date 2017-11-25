India stands with Egypt: PM Modi condemns attack on Sufi mosque

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned a “barbaric” terror attack on a Sufi mosque in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, that claimed the lives of atleast 235, and over 100 injured.
“Strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack on a place of worship in Egypt. Our deep condolences at the loss of innocent lives. India resolutely supports the fight against all forms of terrorism and stands with the people as well as Government of Egypt,” PM Modi tweeted.
The Ministry of External Affairs also released a statement denouncing the “heinous act of terrorism,” even as it highlighted the “need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace.”