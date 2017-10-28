India-Sri Lanka T20 at Barabati: Tickets to be printed outside Odisha

Cuttack: The tickets for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka T20 international match at Barabati stadium is to be printed outside Odisha, informed Police Commissioner YB Khurania.

There will be extra security features like hologram and barcode included in the tickets, he added.

According to reports, ticket selling for the upcoming T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played at Barabati stadium in Cuttack city of Odisha on December 20, will begin from 14 December.

Tickets at the counters of the Barabati Stadium will be available on December 16 and 17 while the OCA affiliated agencies can get tickets on December 14 and 15.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will sell as many as 22,041 tickets out of total 32,402 tickets for the match till December 17.

Sri Lanka’s seven-week tour of India will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals starting from November 16.

The complete schedule of the tour is as follows:

Tests

1st Test: November 16-20 (Kolkata)

2nd Test: November 24-28, (Nagpur)

3rd Test: December 2-6, (Delhi)

ODIs

1st ODI: December 10 (Dharamsala)

2nd ODI: December 13 (Mohali)

3rd ODI: December 17 (Visakhapatnam)

T20 Internationals

1st T20I: December 20 (Cuttack)

2nd T20I: December 22 (Indore)

3rd T20I: December 24 (Mumbai)