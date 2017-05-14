India skips China’s OBOR summit in Beijing

New Delhi: India skipped the opening ceremony of China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) summit on Sunday.

There is no Indian delegation was seen at the opening ceremony which was addressed by Chinese President, Xi Jinping today.

The OBOR forum, which is scheduled to be held in Beijing from May 14 to May 16, is being attended by 29 nations, including all South Asian nations, except India, as it has not sent representatives to the event.

India has been opposed to the inclusion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the OBOR initiative. It’s reported that a part of the project passes through the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence experts on Sunday said the Chinese flagship programme ‘One Belt, One Road,’ a network of trade route that seeks to connect Asia, Africa, the West Asia and Europe, poses a major security threat to India as Beijing is trying to encircle New Delhi by undertaking construction projects in the neighbouring countries under the guise of connectivity purposes.