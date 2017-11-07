India signs loan agreement with World Bank for Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity Project

New Delhi: A Financing Agreement for IBRD loan of US$ 119 million (equivalent) for the “Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence & Equity (OHEPEE) Project” was signed with the World Bank here on Tuesday.

The Financing Agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare (Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs) on behalf of Government of India and Hisham A. Abdo Kahin, Acting Country Director, World Bank (India) on behalf of the World Bank.

A Project Agreement was also signed by G.V.V. Sarma, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha and Hisham A. Abdo Kahin, Acting Country Director, World Bank.

The Objective of the project is to improve the quality of ‘students’ equitable access to selected institutions and enhance governance of the higher education system in Odisha.

The closing date for the project is 30th November 2022.