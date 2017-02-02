India signs agreement with World Bank to improve technical education

Headlines

New Delhi: Aiming to improve the quality of technical education in the country India has signed a $201.50 million financing agreement with the World Bank.

‘Third Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP III)’ was signed with the World Bank here on Tuesday,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The project aims at improving quality and equity in engineering institutes in the states and takes initiatives to strengthen sector governance and performance.

The objective of the agreement is to improve the Engineering Education sector in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, along with eight North Eastern States and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

