India sets sight on new Mars, Venus mission

New Delhi: India has sets its target on an ambitious space mission to Venus and a revisit to red planet Mars in not so distant future, government’s formal approval to both the projects were found included within the budget documents, sources said.

The development comes just before the country’s world record attempt on February 15 to launch a massive 104 satellites to space with the help of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The country’s interest in space exploration comes at an opportune moment with Narendra Modi’s government allocating a whopping 23 per cent increase in budget for it especially for technological development and innovation for both the projects Mars Orbiter Mission II and Mission to Venus.

While the second mission to the red planet is all set for 2021-22, the mission to Venus is more worthwhile to watch out for since it is all probable that the country’s space administration ISRO will tie up with NASA for a joint venture for the flagship program to second planet nearest to Sun.

India’s maiden mission to Mars last came up during 2013 which was entirely an indigenous one with a nationalistic streak to beat China. But the next one will be more based on scientific agenda.