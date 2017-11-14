India all-set to test-fire BrahMos cruise missile from Sukhoi fighter jet

New Delhi: In a bid to improve the ability to strike down targets deep inside enemy territory, India is reportedly set to test-fire BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet later this month.

According to sources, preparations for the test are almost complete.

Firing the supersonic cruise missile from a frontline fighter jet would be a first for India and experts say that it will add ‘precision-strike-down’ capabilities for targets at a considerable distance.

While the Sukhoi has a cruising range of 3,200 kilometres, the air-to-ground BrahMos missiles have also made a reputation for being deadly in pinpoint strikes. The combination of the two is expected to be a major shot in the arm for Indian forces.

Last year, Sukhoi jets made test flights with the BrahMos missile – which travels at three times the speed of sound and has a range of 290 kilometres – integrated into the jets.