India seeded fifth in World Junior Squash Championship 2018

Chennai: The Indian Squash team has been seeded fifth and placed in Group ‘E’ with Switzerland, Saudi Arabia in the World Junior Squash Championship to be held from July 24 at ISA courts and EA Mall in Chennai.

While Egypt has been placed in top seed, Canada and England have been drawn as the second and third seed, respectively. Meanwhile, Pakistan who clinched the title in 2016 edition of the tournament has been seeded 11th.

As many as 24 countries are scheduled to take part in the event. Two teams from each Group would make it to the knock-out stage. The final is scheduled to play on July 29.

National Coach Cyrus Poncha in a statement said, that India should top the group, in which case the side stands a chance to play against the Czech Republic or Pakistan for a spot in the top eight. “Our boys have the potential,” he said.

Following are the groupings: Group A: Egypt, Australia Singapore; Group B: Canada Argentina, Scotland; Group C: England Ireland S. Africa; Group D: Malaysia, France, Germany; Group E: India, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia; Group F: Czech Republic, Pakistan, Zimbabwe; Group G: Colombia, New Zealand, Qatar; Group H: USA Hong Kong China, Finland.

The seedings: 1. Egypt 2. Canada. 3. England 4. Malaysia 5. India 6. Czech Republic 7. Colombia 8. USA 9. Hong Kong 10. New Zealand 11. Pakistan 12.Switzerland 13. France 14. Ireland 15. Argentina 16. Australia 17. Scotland 18. Germany 19. South Africa 20. Singapore 21. Finland 22. Qatar 23. Saudi Arabia 24. Zimbabwe.