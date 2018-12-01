India, Russia, China hold trilateral meet after 12 years

Buenos Aires: India, Russia and China held trilateral talks here on the sidelines of G20 summit after twelve years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on trilateral cooperation in various areas.

The trilateral meeting came hours after Prime Minister Modi, his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump held their first trilateral meeting on various issues of mutual cooperation.

The meeting, reports said , was characterized by warmth and positivity. The leaders discussed cooperation and coordination in various areas. They stressed on global peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, India, Japan and the US discussed major issues of global and multilateral interests.