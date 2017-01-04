India all ready for wars and surgical strikes, says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Tuesday in his statement has said that further strikes against Pakistan cannot be ruled out.
The statement by the new Army Chief came out just after two days he said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquility at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.
He said that his first priority is to boost Indian Army’s moral and make every jawan believe that they empower the force. Whereas, the second priority is to technologically advance and modernize equipment and weapons, so that jawans protect borders even better.He said that they are always ready for war.
Further emphasizing on army aviation he wanted to include armed, attack helicopters in the force.
Earlier on Saturday, Rawat took over as the 27th Army Chief. General Rawat had superseded two senior most Lieutenant Generals naming Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz.