Headlines

India re-elected as member of International Maritime Organisation council for two years

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IMO

New Delhi: India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under Category “B” at the 30th session of the Assembly of the IMO held in London on Friday.

IMO Council plays a crucial role to play in deciding various important matters within the mandate of the IMO, in relation to the global shipping industry, including its work programme strategy and budget.

India was re-elected to the council under Category B at an assembly of the organisation at its headquarters in London Indian High Commissioner to the UK Y K Sinha represented India at the assembly where India secured the second-highest number of votes (144) from member countries, just after Germany’s 146 and ahead of Australia’s 143.

The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), the Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).

The IMO Council consists of 40 member countries. In Categories “A” and “B” there are 10 members each and in Cateogary “C” 20 members, who are elected by the IMO Assembly.

India has been one of the earliest members of the IMO, having ratified its Convention and joined it as a member-state in the year 1959. India has had the privilege of being elected to and serving the Council of the IMO, ever since it started functioning, and till date, except for two years for the period 1983-1984.

India has a large merchant marine fleet of 1359 vessels, both on foreign going and coastal operations, with a combined Gross Tonnage of 12.2 million.

With re-election in IMO, India will continue to engage with the international maritime community to further her maritime interests and promote the welfare of her citizens.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.1K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
1.0K
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top