All India Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamborette concludes

Bhubaneswar: The 18th All India Railway Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamborette being held at the Sports Complex of Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop here concluded on Wednesday. The occasion was graced by Governor SC Jamir.

Addressing the occasion, Jamir said Bharat Scouts and Guides build such men and women to bring out aspirations of young people without losing sight of its core values having ability to transform lives.

It strives to extend its reach even further so that every young person across the country has the opportunity to make themselves as responsible citizen of the country and as a member of their local, national and international communities, he added.

East Coast Railway GM Umesh Singh said the gathering of Scouts and Guides from different parts of India under a single roof would exchange culture, tradition, language, food habits and folklore from different regions.

A cultural programme was also organised in which volunteers performed folk dances.