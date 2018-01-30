India Post staff to wear NIFT-designed Khadi uniform

New Delhi: The government on Monday unveiled a new uniform for the Department of Posts personnel, including postmen and multi-tasking staff, which is made of khadi.

“Our Prime Minister has been promoting khadi. We started the process around 25 days back and decided to come up with this khadi uniform in khaki colour. There is immense potential for Khadi (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) and Department of Posts,” Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said while launching the uniform.

Sinha said the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) presented the design to the government and the postal department decided to accept it. The new uniform also replaces the “Gandhi topi” with a p-cap.

The colour of the uniform for postmen and postwomen will remain the same. The new dress carries the logo of ‘India Post’ on the pocket and the cap, along with red stripes on shoulders and shoulder blade.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program said that khadi is not a cloth but it is a notion. Khadi is connected with the livelihood of the artisan.

Postal department is the third to adopt it in this direction,” Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Giriraj Singh said.

The uniform will be gradually made available at over 7,000 retail outlets of KVIC and will be priced at Rs 1,500 for men and Rs 1,700 for women.

“It will be offered at discount of 10 per cent to postal employees,” KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

As per rules, it is mandatory for postmen and postwomen to sport a uniform. They are given a ‘uniform allowance’ of Rs 5,000 every year.