Latest News Update

India Post Payments Bank will begin nationwide rollout in April

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Post Payments Bank

New Delhi:  India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Saturday said that it will start the pan-India rollout of its network from April this year.

All 1.55 lakh post office branches will operate as access points and 650 payments bank branches will provide the back-end support.

Once the proposed expansion is completed, IPPB will be providing the largest financial inclusion network in the country, covering both urban as well as rural hinterland with an ability to provide digital payment services at the doorstep with the help of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks (GDS), as per sources.

In 2015, RBI had granted ‘in-principle’ approval to 11 entities, including the Department of Posts, to set up payments banks.

Payments banks can accept deposits of up to Rs1 lakh per account from individuals and small businesses. Unlike traditional banks, payments banks are not allowed to give loans or credit to customers.

A payments bank is a differentiated bank and confines its activities to acceptance of demand deposits, remittance services, Internet banking and other specified services.

IPPB launched its pilot services in Raipur and Ranchi in January 2017.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
1.5K
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
MR vaccination MR vaccination
954
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
891
Latest News Update

Indian railways ALP, Technician recruitment 2018 for 27019 vacancies
To Top