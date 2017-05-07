India to play ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 set to be held in England and Wales, starting June 1.

The Board made the decision at a Special General Meeting, where it was also announced that the squad for the eight-team event, starting June 1, will be picked on Monday.

Also, softening its previous stand against the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian board decided not to send a legal notice to the world body, calling it a conciliatory approach.

Current joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary has been tasked with negotiating with the ICC on behalf of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open.

“The Board unanimously authorized the acting Hony. Secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open,” the BCCI said.