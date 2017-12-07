Headlines

India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
heavy fire

Jammu: The Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing, police said in Jammu.

The Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions on the LoC in Malti and Degwar areas, police said.

“Unprovoked Pakistan shelling and firing started at 2.45 p.m. today. Indian positions retaliated strongly and effectively,” a police officer said.

“No report of any casualty or damage has been reported from our side till last reports came in.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.7K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.6K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
4.1K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top