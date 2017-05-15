India, Pakistan to argue on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in International Court of Justice today

New Delhi: India and Pakistan will present their arguments before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Monday. India will seek to defend the former Indian Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and other criminal activities.

The public hearing will begin at 10 am (local time), and both sides will get around 1.5 hours each to present their cases. The hearings will be streamed live and on demand on the court’s website as well as on UN Web TV, the United Nations’ online television channel.

India had obtained a stay order on Jadhav’s execution from the ICJ on May 9. ICJ President Judge Ronny Abraham had then written to the Pakistani government: “In my capacity as president of the court…I call upon Your Excellency’s Government, pending the court’s decision on [India’s] request for the indication of provisional measures, to act in such a way as will enable any order the court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects.”