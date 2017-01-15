India outscores England in 1st ODI

Pune: India registered an exhilarating three wicket win against England in the first ODI here in Pune.

With only 11 balls to spare the hosts grabbed the win with the help of two tons one from newly appointed captain for the limited overs format, Virat Kohli and a quick hundred from Kedar Jadhav followed by a fast 40 from Hardik Pandya.

India began their chase with a worst possible start after losing all the top 4 wickets in just a mere 63 runs. Following the early collapse both the captain Kohli and Jadhav made repairs and built the innings. Especially Jadhav who batted vociferously sent balls flying down and above the boundary rope with quick fours and sixes and steamed up to a century in just 65 balls. On the other hand Virat continued his brilliant form and a top start to the New Year with a conscious hundred.

While Kohli was knocked out on 122, Jadhav continued his thrashing only to be sent to pavilion on 120 while India was 291/6.

There were moments of faltering excitement and anxiety as Jadhav got out but thanks to Pandya and Ashwin who replied handsomely and steered the hosts to a win.

Earlier, England made a befitting reply to its whitewash in the test series by a thumping 350 score line with help of three half centuries from opener JJ Roy, Joe Root and Stokes.

Both the teams will lock horns for the second ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati on January 19.