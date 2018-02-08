India-Myanmar border sealed after major fire

Imphal: The Indo-Myanmar border was sealed on Thursday after a major fire broke out on Wednesday night just across the international gate in Myanmar.

As per sources, the fire broke out at the Namphalong market around 9 p.m.

People rushed out and sprinkled water on their houses and shops fearing the raging inferno might spread over to the Indian side.

However, no casualty has been reported. Over 30 shops and business establishments were gutted, sources said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.