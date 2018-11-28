India maul South Africa to start their Hockey World Cup 2018 campaign

UncategorizedHeadlinesSports
By pragativadinewsservice
Hockey World Cup 2018
35

Bhubaneswar: India started their Hockey World Cup campaign 2018 on a rousing note, hammering minnows South Africa 5-0 in the opener at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Three field goals and two penalty corners helped World No.5 India register a comprehensive win in the second match of the evening.

Related Posts

India’s heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 to…

Bomb struck security compound in Kabul; 10 killed, 19 hurt

Sports in India has changed in last 5 years: Rahul Bose

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals (43rd and 46th minute), while Lalit Upadhyay (45th minute), Akashdeep Singh (12th minute) and Mandeep Singh (10th minute) slammed a goal apiece to fashion India’s win.

The hosts will next face World No.3 Belgium in their second pool match on December 2

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.