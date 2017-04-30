Latest News Update

India to launch South Asia Satellite on May 5

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The South Asia Satellite will be launched on May 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday, describing it as India’s “priceless gift” to its neighbours as part of the ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ concept.

The project is a significant step towards promoting cooperation with the entire South Asia.

Seven out of eight SAARC countries are a part of the project which Pakistan refused to join as it did not want the “gift” from India.

The concept of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ is not confined to India but is relevant globally too, especially in the context of the neighbourhood, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also thanked the countries which became part of this project. These countries, besides India, are Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan.

Basically, the satellite is meant for providing communication and disaster support, connectivity among the countries of South Asia region.

It will provide a significant capability to each of the participating countries in terms of DTH, certain VSAT capacity plus linking among the states for both disaster information transfer and also in terms of library type of things.

The satellite was initially proposed to be launched in December last year but it got delayed.

