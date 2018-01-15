India, Israel ink nine pacts

New Delhi: India and Israel on Monday inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cybersecurity and energy.

The agreements were signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu held extensive talks to strengthen ties in the strategic areas of defence and counter-terrorism.

PM Modi also invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production in the sector.

The two prime ministers, accompanied by their respective senior Cabinet colleagues, held delegation-level talks during which they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.