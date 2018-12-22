India is under undeclared emergency: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the country is in a state of “undeclared emergency” ever since the BJP government came to power.

Kejriwal came down heavily on the present dispensation and criticized the Centre for its order to empower central agencies and the Delhi Police to intercept computers.

He said India has been under undeclared emergency since May 2014. Now, in its last couple of months, the Modi government has crossed all limits by seeking control of even the computers of the citizen.

The Aam Admi Party has issued a statement describing the decision to intercept computers as unconstitutional, undemocratic and a direct attack on citizen’s right to privacy.