India is under undeclared emergency: Kejriwal

National
By pragativadinewsservice
India is under undeclared emergency
5

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the country is in a state of “undeclared emergency” ever since the BJP government came to power.

Kejriwal came down heavily on the present dispensation and criticized the Centre for its order to empower central agencies and the Delhi Police to intercept computers.

Related Posts

6 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Ponzi Scam: CBI To Take Suman Chattopadhyay On 3-Day Remand

Kamal Nath effects major reshuffle in MP

He said India has been under undeclared emergency since May 2014. Now, in its last couple of months, the Modi government has crossed all limits by seeking control of even the computers of the citizen.

The Aam Admi Party  has issued a statement describing the decision to intercept computers as  unconstitutional, undemocratic and a direct attack on citizen’s right to privacy.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.