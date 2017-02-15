Headlines

India to increase range of Brahmos missile to 450 km

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Brahmos

Bengaluru: India will increase the range of the supersonic Brahmos cruise missile to 450 km from existing 290 km, and a test is likely around March 10, DRDO chief S Christopher said on Wednesday.

However he denied any plans for increasing the range of the Agni missile, which has a range above 5,000 km.

The range of the Brahmos missile, a joint venture of India and Russia, is 290 km, though it is capable of going beyond that range.

The Brahmos missile, having a range of 290 km and a 2.8 speed, is capable of being launched from land, sea, sub-sea and air against sea and land targets.

