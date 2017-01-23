India to increase passenger train speed to 200 kmph

New Delhi: With the helping of Russian Railways Indian’s national transporter increase the speed of its passenger trains up to 200 km per hour sources said.

At present, Russian Railways is collaborating with Indian Railways on a 575 km stretch between Nagpur and Secunderabad.

To reach the desired speed limit, Russian Railways has proposed several technical and technological solutions, including reconstruction of railway alignment as well as treating the earth bed where there are speed restrictions.

Since Indian Railways doesn’t have coaches that can move with a speed of 200 km per hour, a new type of passenger cars needs to be approved as well.

A protocol for this project was signed between the railway ministries of the two countries in October last year.

Notably, the fastest train in India is Gatimaan Express with top speed of 160 km per hour.