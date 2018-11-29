India has the capability to take on Pakistan: Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: India has the hard power and requisite military deterrence to take on Pakistan at any point of time, Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said.

The General speaking on theme ‘Addressing the challenge of hybrid conflict in the 21st century’ organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis here said.Rawat said that “creating unrest in our neighbour’s country should not be our first choice.”

Rawat said India has never been expansionist in nature, but reasoned that the country strongly believes in living in peace and harmony.

The General said India will continue working with all agencies for maintaining peace in our region.

Describing cyber domain emerging as the next battleground Rawat said India’s advanced capabilities in space technology and GPS systems in South Asia can be used to liquidate a recalcitrant adversary. The Army Chief gave an action plan for coordination with agencies within India for global peace and harmony.