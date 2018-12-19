India growing as a major global economy, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said the country is destined to be major powerhouse of global economy.

Singh said this milestone will be achieved despite the difficulty and hurdles.

The former Prime Minister said it was unfair to dub him as a silent prime minister and added he interacted with the press fearlessly on various issues.

Singh said was not only an “accidental prime minister” but also an “accidental finance minister” of the country.

The then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao chose him as the finance minister in 1991 as the post was denied by I G Patel, the former RBI Governor and his immediate predecessor in the RBI, Singh revealed.

Singh said no government could change the course of the economy and the path set by him as a finance minister in the Narasimha Rao-led government. He opined that despite the hiccups and hurdles the country would grow as a major economy in the world.