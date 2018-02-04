India gets its first MSE sentiment index

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has launched CriSidEx, India’s first sentiment index for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).
It developed jointly by credit rating body CRISIL and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) here.
CriSidEx is a composite index based on a diffusion index of eight parameters and measures MSE business sentiment on a scale of zero (extremely negative) to 200 (extremely positive).
CriSidEx will have two indices, one for the survey quarter and another for the next quarter once a trend emerges after few rounds of the survey, providing independent time series data.
Delivering his keynote address, the Finance Minister said: “The health of MSME sector is extremely vital to the economy and with the number of steps taken by the government in the past two years, there is an increased integration of MSME sector into the formal economy.”