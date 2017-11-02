India gears up to welcome Global Food Titans

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will inaugurate World Food India (WFI) 2017 on 3rd November 2017 from Vigyan Bhavan New Delhi.
WFI is the most anticipated international mega food event, as India welcomes to host biggest ever congregation of global investors and business leaders of major food companies from 3-5 November in New Delhi.
Organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the leadership of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, World Food India aims to transform Food Economy and realize the vision of doubling of farmers’ income by establishing India as a preferred investment destination and sourcing hub for the global food processing industry.
This is the first time that India is hosting such an event for the Food processing sector. World Food India platform will strengthen India’s position as a Global Food Factory and is a positive step towards making the Country Food Secure.
India is expected to attract an investment of US$ 10 billion in food processing sector and generate 1 million jobs in the next 3 years.
World Food India 2017 gears up to host over 2,000 participants, over 200 companies from 30 countries, 18 ministerial and business delegations, nearly 50 global CEOs along with CEOs of all leading domestic food processing companies, and representatives of 28 States in India. Germany, Japan and Denmark are Partner Countries to World Food India. Italy & Netherlands are the Focus Countries.
Specially curated experiential platform ‘Food Street’ specially curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, is a lively vibrant zone, that will showcase Indian and foreign cuisines using Indian ingredients, flavours and fragrances to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, the diverse uniqueness of its produce to create contemporary renditions and fusion food. After the inauguration from Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister will visit the Food Street at India Gate Lawns.
International Ministerial & business delegations with 200+ members from 15 countries will take part in B2B/B2G meetings.