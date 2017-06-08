Headlines

India fully ready for a two and a half front war: Army Gen Bipin Rawat

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Chief of Indian Army General Bipin Rawat in a press meet said the Indian Army is well-prepared to face external as well as internal threats to the nation.

Rawat said, “Army is fully ready for a two and a half front (China, Pakistan, and internal security requirements simultaneously) war”.

The Army Chief added that even though India is ready for a multi-front war, there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation. “Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border,” said the General.

General Rawat went on to discuss modernization plans of the Army, saying that the government is aware of our all needs and is supporting us in every manner. “Make in India is a good initiative, it will give results in two to three years,” he said.

 

