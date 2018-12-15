India, France to fight terrorism jointly

New Delhi: India and France have agreed to fight terrorism jointly, a joint statement here said.

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj said Paris and New Delhi are focusing on multiple international forums on this matter.

Le Drain said, “This holds true on the strategic front, notably with the strengthening of our exchanges on the Indian Ocean, which today are fast developing, and our shared commitment to fighting terrorism, as we mark ten years since the deadly Mumbai attacks.”

The two nations are working jointly on Jaitapur nuclear power project, Swaraj informed.

Le Drian said as President Macron and Prime Minister Modi had directed them in spring for reviewing the status of the EPR project in Jaitapur.

We have adopted an action plan to guide our work for the coming months in connection with the final decision for building power plant at Jaitapur, he added.