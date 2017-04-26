Headlines

India fails to submit Champions Trophy squad by April 25 deadline

Champions Trophy

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday became the only team that failed to announce the India squad for Champions Trophy 2017 by the April 25 deadline while all the other seven countries already named their team list.

Pakistan even didn’t lag behind by naming their team yesterday, which was officially the last day of submission of the list to the governing body of world cricket.

The BCCI which is already at loggerheads with ICC on a number of issues primarily being the massive reduction in their share of revenue has already issued a threat of pulling out of the June 1-18 event in the United Kingdom.

However, the ICC constitution allows countries to name their squads post the deadline under certain circumstances.

As of now, BCCI is not mulling on extreme step of pulling out but obviously not naming the squad is being seen a pressure tactic.

