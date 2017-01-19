India exhilarates at Barabati, wins ODI & series

Cuttack: India achieved an exhilarating win during the much anticipated 2nd ODI against England here at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium leading the series by 2-0.

In yet another hard fought victory after the 1st ODI, India won the match by 15 runs as the visitors were bundled out for runs at the end of 50 overs.

Powered up by two half centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root the vistors built up a good partnership for the second wicket and were looking threatening over the shoulders of the hosts but introduction of Ravichandran Ashwin broke the knuckle.

While Ashwin starred for India with his three important wickets, England had lot much to cheer and almost got nearer to a win at Barabati thanks to a scintillating hundred from skipper Eoin Morgan and a quick half century from Moeen Ali.

Earlier the men in blue started the match with an unexpected start after losing first three wickets at 25 runs on board. But comeback king Yuvraj made a memorable knock entertaining the 40k odd spectators at Barabati with his superb all round hits of fours and sixes. He scored his highest ever ODI score of 150, his first ton after 2011 World Cup. While Yuvraj made a knock to mesmerize on the other hand MS Dhoni contributed with his sensational century. He scored a top 134 runs and made a ‘paisa wasool’ for the thousands of spectators.

The hosts have now won the three ODI series by 2-0 and look to whitewash the three lions as they play at Kolkata.