India enters SAAF Football Championships final

Siliguri: India produced a scintillating display of football to thrash Nepal and book a berth in the ongoing SAFF Women Football Championships at Kanchenjunga Stadium.

Even though the hosts led during the first half thanks to Kamala Devi’s goal on 45th minute, it finished strongly in the second half with goals from Indumathi and Sasmita Malik on 58th and 83rd minute respectively.

The visitors could only grab a consolation penalty goal from Sabitra Bhandari in the 75th minute.

India made an impression right from the go with clinical precision and toe to toe football basics but only had to wait up until the half time for its first goal.

Team coach described the win as a team effort.