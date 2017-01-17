Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up

Pragativadi News Service
Barabati Stadium

Cuttack : The highly anticipated  second ODI between India and England will kick off here at the Barabati Stadium on January 19. Month long preparations for the most awaited match is finally in last stages with police, administration in active mode to make the event successful and controversy free.

While the tickets booking has been closed and completed for the match both the host and the visitor teams will arrive in the city on Wednesday a day before the match.

Security has been beefed up in various places of the twin city while for ensuring hassle free and smooth conduct of crowd and match as many as 63 platoons of police force will be deployed. Similarly, 300 police officers, Anti Terrorist Squad, SPF will also be deployed in the stadium.

Some pics of preparedness before the match……

barabati

Police officials inside stadium to inspect

DCP reviews

Security review meeting under Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora

police drill

Police officials briefed during preparedness review meet

mock drill

Cavalcade mock drill for both teams. Both teams will directly fly from Biju Patnaik Airport to Mayfair Hotel.

barabati

ATS force deployed nearby Mayfair hotel premises

barabati

Mayfair Hotel all braced up top welcome cricketing powerhouses. As many as 87 rooms have been booked for both the teams.

barabati

Cricket administration and cine star cast inside stadium.

Pic credit : Deepak Kumar Mohaptra
