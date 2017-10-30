India country of Hindus first, others later, says Shiv Sena in Saamana editorial

Mumbai: Holding that India is a country of Hindus first and others later, the Shiv Sena on Monday said in its party mouthpiece Saamana that Muslims, Christians and Buddhists all had other countries to live in, but Hindus do not have any other nation.

The party made the statement in response to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that India was a country of Hindus, but belonged to others as well.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had on Friday said in Indore that ‘Hindustan’ is a country of Hindus, but it does not mean that it does not belong to “others”.

“The RSS chief says like Hindus, India belongs to others as well,” the Saamana editorial said. “The Shiv Sena chief says India belongs to Hindus first and others later because there are more than 50 countries for Muslims.”

The party also said that despite a “pro-Hindutva” government at the Centre, matters such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and the resettlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits are still unresolved.

“Today there is a pro-Hindutva majority government in power,” the editorial said. “Yet, it is not willing to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and left its future in the hands of a court…Despite a pro-Hindutva government, the ‘ghar wapsi’ of Kashmiri Pandits has not taken place.”