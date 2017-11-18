India, China hold first border talks after Doklam standoff

Beijing: In the wake of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam region in Bhutan earlier this year, the officials from both sides held their first meeting on border-related issues in Beijing on Friday.

Both sides “reviewed the situation in all sectors” of the border and “agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite” for growing relations, a statement from the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

Both sides also exchanged views on “further confidence-building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts”.

The 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is the first meeting since the stand-off in the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, with both sides disengaging on August 28.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.