PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

India, China hold first border talks after Doklam standoff

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Doklam

Beijing: In the wake of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam region in Bhutan earlier this year, the officials from both sides held their first meeting on border-related issues in Beijing on Friday.

Both sides “reviewed the situation in all sectors” of the border and “agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite” for growing relations, a statement from the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

Both sides also exchanged views on “further confidence-building measures and strengthening of military-to-military contacts”.

The 10th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is the first meeting since the stand-off in the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, with both sides disengaging on August 28.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Viral video Viral video
7.1K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
British Airways British Airways
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
stripped naked stripped naked
5.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top