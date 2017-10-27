PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

India celebrates 70th Infantry Day, greetings to Indian Army

Infantry Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the Indian Army on the 70th Infantry Day.

“Greetings to all infantrymen on Infantry Day. We are proud of our infantry’s exceptional courage and dedicated service to our nation,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

27 October is celebrated as Infantry Day as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the invading tribals who were supported by the Pakistani Army.

The action was ordered by then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession acceding Jammu Kashmir to India.

Meanwhile, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore shared a rare picture on his twitter handle.

