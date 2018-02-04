Latest News Update

India beats South Africa by 9 wickets in second ODI, leads series 2-0

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cricket ODI

Centurion: India trounced a depleted South Africa by nine wickets in the second cricket one-dayer to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series, here today.

Chasing a modest 119-run target, India knocked off the required run in just 20.3 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (46 not out) stitched together an unbeaten 93-run partnership after losing Rohit Sharma (15) early.

Left-handed Dhawan, dropped on 48, hit his 24th ODI half-century.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 22 while Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) accounted for three South African batsmen.

India had won the series-opener in Durban by six wickets.

The next match is scheduled for Wednesday in Cape Town.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 118 all out in 32.2 overs (Khayelihle Zondo 25, JP Duminy 25; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/22, Kuldeep Yadav 3/20).

India: 119 for one in 20.3 overs.(S Dhawan 51 not out, Virat Kohli 46 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1/24).

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
1.1K
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
843
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
budget budget
717
Headlines

Key highlights of Union Budget 2018
To Top