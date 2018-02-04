India beats South Africa by 9 wickets in second ODI, leads series 2-0

Centurion: India trounced a depleted South Africa by nine wickets in the second cricket one-dayer to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series, here today.
Chasing a modest 119-run target, India knocked off the required run in just 20.3 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (46 not out) stitched together an unbeaten 93-run partnership after losing Rohit Sharma (15) early.
Left-handed Dhawan, dropped on 48, hit his 24th ODI half-century.
Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of five for 22 while Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) accounted for three South African batsmen.
India had won the series-opener in Durban by six wickets.
The next match is scheduled for Wednesday in Cape Town.
Brief Scores:
South Africa: 118 all out in 32.2 overs (Khayelihle Zondo 25, JP Duminy 25; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/22, Kuldeep Yadav 3/20).
India: 119 for one in 20.3 overs.(S Dhawan 51 not out, Virat Kohli 46 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1/24).