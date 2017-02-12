India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets to claim Blind T20 World Cup

Bangalore: India thrashed arch rivals Pakistan by 9 wickets to defend their T20 Blind World Cup title on Sunday at Chinnaswamy Stadium here in Bangalore.

Both the teams went into the final encounter with as superb record with Pakistan being unbeaten in the tournament.

Chasing the target of 198, India stared their innings real quick and soon were 54/0 after just five overs. The men in blue also continued their impressive batting by the midway having notched up 109/0 at 10 overs.

After losing Ajay Kumar Reddy for 43 runs Ketan Patel was also retired hurt. But Dunna Venkatesh gave good company to Prakasha Jayaramaiah who fell just one run short of an impressive ton when the winning runs were hit.

The hosts crossed the margin in the 18th over.

Earlier in the first innings Pakistan put up a respectable score thanks to a half century from Badar Munir who scored 57 from 37 balls.

Notably, Pakistan was also on the losing side during the previous edition of the game.