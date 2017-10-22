PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

India beat Malaysia 2-1 to lift third Hockey Asia Cup title

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
hockey

New Delhi: Dominant India beat first time finalists Malaysia 2-1 in a thrilling finale to win the 2017 Asia Cup Hockey tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday.

This was India’s third continental title. Ramandeep Singh scored the opening goal in the third minute while Lalit Upadhyay extended India’s lead in the 29th minute of the game.

The Malaysian strikers despite continuous penetrations could not find the back of the net.

Shahril Saabah scored a late goal for his side in the 50th minute to give them some hope.

However, India managed to hold on to their lead to deny Malaysia their first Asia Cup title. Lalit Upapdhyay won the goal of the match award while Akashdeep Singh was adjudged the Man of the match.

The Indians, ranked sixth in the world, were in for nervous last 10 minutes as Malaysia went full throttle for an equaliser but they were not good enough for the strong Indian defence. From Praful Patel to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated the team and celebrated as India became Asian champions.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.5K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.3K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top