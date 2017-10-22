India beat Malaysia 2-1 to lift third Hockey Asia Cup title

New Delhi: Dominant India beat first time finalists Malaysia 2-1 in a thrilling finale to win the 2017 Asia Cup Hockey tournament held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Sunday.

This was India’s third continental title. Ramandeep Singh scored the opening goal in the third minute while Lalit Upadhyay extended India’s lead in the 29th minute of the game.

The Malaysian strikers despite continuous penetrations could not find the back of the net.

Shahril Saabah scored a late goal for his side in the 50th minute to give them some hope.

However, India managed to hold on to their lead to deny Malaysia their first Asia Cup title. Lalit Upapdhyay won the goal of the match award while Akashdeep Singh was adjudged the Man of the match.

The Indians, ranked sixth in the world, were in for nervous last 10 minutes as Malaysia went full throttle for an equaliser but they were not good enough for the strong Indian defence. From Praful Patel to Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated the team and celebrated as India became Asian champions.