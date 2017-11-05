India beat China to win women’s hockey Asia Cup title

New Delhi: India won their biggest title in recent years as they completed a historic win over China in the women’s Hockey Asia Cup on Sunday. This was India’s second Asia Cup title win after they had beaten Japan in 2004 in New Delhi. Playing the final for the first time since 2009, India managed to hold off China 5-4 in shootout in the final in Kakamighara, Japan. India had defeated defending champions Japan 4-2 in the semi-final to make the final. The team had also beaten China 4-1 in the group stages.

Navjot Kaur gave India the lead in the second quarter through a field goal in the 25th minute before Tiantain Luo equalisied in the 47th minute. The match went to shootouts where India scored every goal while China missed one. The score was 1-1 after regular time and 5-4 in the shootout. Exactly a year ago, India had beaten China in the final of Asia Champions Trophy.

India won all their matches in the group stages as they beat Malaysia, Singapore and China. They remained unbeaten in the tournament.

The women’s team got a new coach six months back and Harendra Singh has breathed new life to the team. India had already qualified for the 2018 Women’s World Cup at the start of the tournament and this win will be a great addition to India’s CV.