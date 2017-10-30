PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

India Beat China 4-1 in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Women’s Hockey Asia Cup

Kakamigahara: Indian women’s team beat China 4-1 in their second Pool A match of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2017 played at the Kawasaki Stadium here in Japan on Monday.

For India, Gurjit Kaur (19th minute), Navjot Kaur (32nd), Neha Goyal (49th) and skipper Rani Rampal (58th) scored the goals, while Chinese Qiuxia Cui converted a goal from a penalty corner the 38th minute.

India had beaten Singapore 10-0 in their tournament opener on Saturday.

India will next face Malaysia in their last Pool A match.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.5K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
grant-in-aid grant-in-aid
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha govt publishes grant-in-aid gazette notice for block grant employees

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top