India Beat China 4-1 in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup

Kakamigahara: Indian women’s team beat China 4-1 in their second Pool A match of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2017 played at the Kawasaki Stadium here in Japan on Monday.

For India, Gurjit Kaur (19th minute), Navjot Kaur (32nd), Neha Goyal (49th) and skipper Rani Rampal (58th) scored the goals, while Chinese Qiuxia Cui converted a goal from a penalty corner the 38th minute.

India had beaten Singapore 10-0 in their tournament opener on Saturday.

India will next face Malaysia in their last Pool A match.