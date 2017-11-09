India, Bangladesh launch connectivity projects

New Delhi: A number of connectivity projects, including a new passenger train service between Kolkata and Bangladesh southwestern industrial city of Khulna, were today launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina that will help reduce the travel time by three hours.

These projects also include the second Bhairab and Titas railway bridges built at the cost of USD 100 million and the International Rail Passenger Terminus at Chitpur in Kolkata.

The two leaders through videoconferencing flagged off the inaugural run of the Bandhan Express, a fully air-conditioned weekly passenger train service, between Kolkata and Khulna.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined the inauguration through video conferencing from West Bengal.

The inauguration of the international passenger terminus will benefit passengers of the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitri Express and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express. It will not only help them in customs and immigration but also save three hours of their travel time.