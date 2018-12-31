India-Australia Tests At Sydney: A Historical Journey
By Ritesh Misra
The current series between India and Australia is India’s 12th tour Down Under with 8 series win for the Aussies and three series being drawn. India by winning the 3rd Test have taken a 2-1 lead and ensured that they will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
