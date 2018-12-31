India-Australia Tests At Sydney: A Historical Journey

This was the 1st ever series between the opponents and the 1st time they met at Sydney. On a terrible wicket, only 10 hours of play was possible in 6 days of play. India scored 170 all out in 70 overs after being at one stage 95-6. Dattu Phadkar, a cricketing heartthrob of those days debuted and scored 51 at number 8. Interestingly it took 60 more years more before an Indian crossed 50 on debut with Mayank Agarwal doing so at Melbourne in the current series. Australia were 107 all out with Phadkar (3) and Hazare (4) sharing the spoils. Hazare bowled out Don Bradman for 13. In the 2nd innings, India were 61/7 before the match was called off. It was in this Test that Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown for backing up too far, after warning him. He was criticised for this but Don Bradman defended the dismissal, unfair advantage was taken by the batsman. Till date, Sunny Gavaskar always questions why the mode of dismissal is called “Mankeded” when Mankad was not at fault and Brown was.

1986

India piled up 600/4 declared and at one stage were 415/1. Gavaskar (172), Srikkanth (116) and Jimmy Amarnath (138) batted Australia out of the Test. Australia reached 396 mainly due to a 217 run opening partnership between David Boon (131) and Geoff Marsh (92). India’s huge total allowed the rare luxury of a follow-on and Australia survived 77 overs to draw at 119/6. Overall Australia batted as many as 257 overs with a run rate of less than 2 to earn a fighting draw.

1992

David Boon once again got a ton to take Australia to 313 but in response, India piled up 483 with Ravi Shastri scoring a double hundred and Sachin scoring 148. This was Shane Warne’s 1st test match and a popular quiz question is which Indian debuted with him with the answer being current Bihar coach Subroto Bannerjee. Australia were 173/8 in their second innings with Shastri taking 4/45. India would consider themselves unlucky not to win this Test since almost the entire 3rd day’s play was lost.

2003-04

India would consider themself distinctly unlucky not to win this Test which would have given them the series 2-1. Batting 1st India piled up 705-7 with Sachin and Laxman scoring 241 and 178. Australia responded with 474 with tons by Langer and Katich. India briskly scored 211-2 with unbeaten 91 and 60 by Dravid and Sachin 60. Australia went into tea with 4 wickets down and with Kumble and Murali Kartik, one fancied an Indian win. However Waugh came up with a match-saving 80 with Katich who got 77 not out. Steve Bucknor’s umpiring was a sore point with the Indians who felt that he did not give Langer out twice to Agarkar and Martyn once to Kartik. Even Billy Bowden negated an appeal of Kumble to Martyn which looked plumb. However, the last day belonged to Waugh who was his usual tough self in getting the draw.

2014-15

This was the series when Steve Smith and Virat Kohli hit 4 tons each. Virat had captained in the 1st Test of the series. After the 3rd Test when Dhoni abruptly retired, the mantle of captaincy came now as a full-time job to Virat and he responded with a 147 which helped India score 475 in response to Australia’s 572/7 declared. Steve Smith scored 117 in the 1st innings and a run a ball 70 in Australia’s 251/6 declared. India had to survive 90 overs which they did for an honorable draw. In the 2011-12 Test India could not survive 2 overs with 3 wickets in hand. Here they were in a similar situation and with 7 wickets down needed to survive 12 overs which they did courtesy Ajinkya and Bhuvneswar Kumar.

This then is the history of India-Australia Tests at Sydney. What will happen on 3rd January. Will we see an Indian win or a draw which would mean that Virat Kohli will be the 1st ever Indian Captain to lead his side to a series win in Australia. Or will Australia fight back to equalise the series at 2-1.

Looking forward to a great Test at Sydney.