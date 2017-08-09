Independence Day: Twin City Police Commissionerate imposes traffic restrictions in the state capital

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the state level Independence Day which is scheduled to be organized on 15th August, 2017 at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, here, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has imposed certain restrictions to avoid serious traffic congestion around Mahatma Gandhi Marg as huge congregation is expected.

As the rehearsal parade will be held on 11th, 12th, 13th and Independence Day on 15th, there is need to impose restrictions on traffic movement in order to regulate traffic around the city.

Below mentioned are the restrictions on Independence Day in the interest of public safety, traffic and convenience: