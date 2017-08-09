Independence Day: Twin City Police Commissionerate imposes traffic restrictions in the state capital

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the state level Independence Day which is scheduled to be organized on 15th August, 2017 at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, here, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate has imposed certain restrictions to avoid serious traffic congestion around Mahatma Gandhi Marg as huge congregation is expected.
As the rehearsal parade will be held on 11th, 12th, 13th and Independence Day on 15th, there is need to impose restrictions on traffic movement in order to regulate traffic around the city.
Below mentioned are the restrictions on Independence Day in the interest of public safety, traffic and convenience:
- No heavy vehicle shall be allowed to ply toward Master Canteen Square either from Ram Mandir crossing or from Rajmahal crossing from 6.30 am onwards on 15th till the parade is over.
- No vehicle shall be allowed to come towards Rabindra Mandap crossing from Acharya Vihar side from 6.30 am onwards on 15th and shall be diverted at Keshari talkies crossing towards the left side lane.
- No vehicle shall be allowed to move towards PMG Square from Master Canteen Square side from 6.30 am onwards on 15th.
- No vehicle shall be allowed to move towards Sachivalaya Marg from A G Square side and shall be diverted from Jayadev Bhawan crossing to commute through Indira Gandhi Park.
- Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Batallion crossing towards Rabindra Mandap shall be diverted towards Unit-4 at MLA Colony crossing.
- All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg shall be sealed and only pedestrians shall be allowed to go to Mahatma Gandhi Marg.
- The aforesaid restrictions on traffic movement shall also be imposed during Rehearsal Parade on 11th & 12th between 2 pm to 5 pm and 13th between 7 am to 10.30 am.
- Selling of gas balloon is strictly prohibited in the area between PMG Square and Master Canteen Square on 15th from 6.30 am till the parade is over.